The Denver Nuggets are 3-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 112 - Nuggets 111

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 3)

Heat (+ 3) Pick OU: Over (214.5)



The Nuggets have been more successful against the spread than the Heat this season, tallying an ATS record of 44-36-2, compared to the 30-48-4 record of the Heat.

When the spread is set as 3 or more this season, Denver (29-25-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (52.7%) than Miami (7-9) does as the underdog (43.8%).

Denver's games have gone over the total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82), less often than Miami's games have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 43-18, a better record than the Heat have posted (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Nuggets Performance Insights

Denver is 12th in the NBA with 115.8 points per game this season. At the other end of the court, it ranks eighth with 112.5 points allowed per game.

The Nuggets have been tallying plenty of assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 assists per game.

With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets are fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by draining 11.8 treys per contest.

Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers and 36.1% from beyond the arc this year. Of the team's buckets, 72.9% are two-pointers and 27.1% are three-pointers.

Heat Performance Insights

On offense Miami is the worst team in the NBA (109.5 points per game). However defensively it is second-best (109.8 points conceded per game).

The Heat are 25th in the league in assists (23.8 per game) in 2022-23.

Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

Miami attempts 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Miami's baskets are 2-pointers, and 30.5% are 3-pointers.

