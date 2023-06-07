Today's MLB lineup features plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Tampa Bay Rays.

You will find info on how to watch today's MLB action right here.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Pittsburgh Pirates (32-28) host the Oakland Athletics (13-50)

The Athletics will hit the field at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.279 AVG, 7 HR, 37 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.279 AVG, 7 HR, 37 RBI) OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.261 AVG, 1 HR, 25 RBI)

PIT Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -179 +153 9

The San Diego Padres (28-33) host the Seattle Mariners (30-30)

The Mariners will take to the field at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.248 AVG, 10 HR, 27 RBI)

Juan Soto (.248 AVG, 10 HR, 27 RBI) SEA Key Player: Ty France (.273 AVG, 5 HR, 27 RBI)

SD Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -118 -101 8

The Philadelphia Phillies (29-32) face the Detroit Tigers (26-33)

The Tigers hope to get a road victory at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Wednesday at 6:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.315 AVG, 7 HR, 35 RBI)

Nicholas Castellanos (.315 AVG, 7 HR, 35 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.227 AVG, 5 HR, 26 RBI)

PHI Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -249 +208 8

The Miami Marlins (34-28) play the Kansas City Royals (18-43)

The Royals will hit the field at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.401 AVG, 1 HR, 30 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.401 AVG, 1 HR, 30 RBI) KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.250 AVG, 9 HR, 26 RBI)

MIA Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -177 +152 8.5

The Tampa Bay Rays (44-19) play the Minnesota Twins (31-30)

The Twins will hit the field at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.309 AVG, 7 HR, 30 RBI)

Wander Franco (.309 AVG, 7 HR, 30 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.208 AVG, 6 HR, 24 RBI)

TB Moneyline MIN Moneyline Total -141 +120 8.5

The Washington Nationals (25-35) face the Arizona Diamondbacks (36-25)

The Diamondbacks will take to the field at Nationals Park against the Nationals on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.281 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.281 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.292 AVG, 10 HR, 25 RBI)

ARI Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -135 +115 9.5

The New York Yankees (36-26) play the Chicago White Sox (27-35)

The White Sox will look to pick up a road win at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Aaron Judge (.291 AVG, 19 HR, 40 RBI)

Aaron Judge (.291 AVG, 19 HR, 40 RBI) CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.249 AVG, 7 HR, 39 RBI)

NYY Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -136 +116 9

The Toronto Blue Jays (34-28) host the Houston Astros (36-25)

The Astros will hit the field at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.328 AVG, 13 HR, 41 RBI)

Bo Bichette (.328 AVG, 13 HR, 41 RBI) HOU Key Player: Yordan Alvarez (.274 AVG, 16 HR, 53 RBI)

TOR Moneyline HOU Moneyline Total -156 +133 9

The Cleveland Guardians (27-33) host the Boston Red Sox (31-30)

The Red Sox will take to the field at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.260 AVG, 6 HR, 30 RBI)

José Ramírez (.260 AVG, 6 HR, 30 RBI) BOS Key Player: Masataka Yoshida (.319 AVG, 7 HR, 33 RBI)

CLE Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -131 +111 8

The Cincinnati Reds (28-33) play host to the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-26)

The Dodgers will hit the field at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.279 AVG, 6 HR, 30 RBI)

Jonathan India (.279 AVG, 6 HR, 30 RBI) LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.333 AVG, 11 HR, 39 RBI)

LAD Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -166 +141 11

The Atlanta Braves (36-24) face the New York Mets (30-31)

The Mets will look to pick up a road win at Truist Park against the Braves on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.329 AVG, 12 HR, 32 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.329 AVG, 12 HR, 32 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.231 AVG, 22 HR, 49 RBI)

ATL Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -121 +102 9

The Milwaukee Brewers (33-28) host the Baltimore Orioles (37-23)

The Orioles hope to get a road victory at American Family Field against the Brewers on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.258 AVG, 7 HR, 25 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.258 AVG, 7 HR, 25 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.284 AVG, 8 HR, 28 RBI)

MIL Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -145 +124 8

The Texas Rangers (40-20) play the St. Louis Cardinals (25-37)

The Cardinals hope to get a road victory at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.304 AVG, 9 HR, 50 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.304 AVG, 9 HR, 50 RBI) STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.291 AVG, 10 HR, 27 RBI)

TEX Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -145 +124 9

The Colorado Rockies (26-36) play the San Francisco Giants (30-30)

The Giants will hit the field at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.276 AVG, 5 HR, 24 RBI)

Charlie Blackmon (.276 AVG, 5 HR, 24 RBI) SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.285 AVG, 8 HR, 19 RBI)

SF Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -207 +173 11

The Los Angeles Angels (32-30) play the Chicago Cubs (26-34)

The Cubs hope to get a road victory at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.276 AVG, 16 HR, 42 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.276 AVG, 16 HR, 42 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.288 AVG, 4 HR, 26 RBI)

LAA Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -135 +115 9

