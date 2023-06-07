Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cardinals - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Corey Seager -- batting .326 with four doubles, two home runs, a walk and 11 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on June 7 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is hitting .336 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.
- In 79.3% of his 29 games this season, Seager has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 20.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 51.7% of his games this season, Seager has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 27.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 13 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|3
|.345
|AVG
|.400
|.429
|OBP
|.571
|.483
|SLG
|.700
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|5/5
|K/BB
|2/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|12
|13 (76.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (83.3%)
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (50.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.26 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
- Flaherty (3-4 with a 4.55 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.55 ERA ranks 58th, 1.516 WHIP ranks 66th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 32nd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.