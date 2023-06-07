Corey Seager -- batting .326 with four doubles, two home runs, a walk and 11 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on June 7 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is hitting .336 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.

In 79.3% of his 29 games this season, Seager has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 20.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 51.7% of his games this season, Seager has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 27.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 13 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 3 .345 AVG .400 .429 OBP .571 .483 SLG .700 2 XBH 3 1 HR 0 3 RBI 1 5/5 K/BB 2/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 12 13 (76.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%) 9 (52.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings