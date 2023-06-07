Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Mets on June 7, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Pete Alonso and others on the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets heading into their matchup at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday at Truist Park.
Braves vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSO
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Charlie Morton Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Morton Stats
- The Braves will hand the ball to Charlie Morton (5-6) for his 12th start of the season.
- In 11 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.
- Morton has pitched five or more innings in 11 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 39-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 31st, 1.438 WHIP ranks 60th, and 10 K/9 ranks 17th.
Morton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 2
|7.0
|6
|3
|3
|9
|2
|vs. Phillies
|May. 27
|5.1
|7
|2
|2
|9
|4
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 22
|5.0
|7
|6
|6
|5
|2
|at Rangers
|May. 15
|6.2
|7
|0
|0
|10
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 9
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|7
|2
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 79 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 29 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen 26 bases.
- He's slashed .329/.404/.558 on the season.
- Acuna has recorded at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .391 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 4
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 3
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 31
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 44 walks and 43 RBI (52 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .233/.363/.516 slash line so far this year.
- Olson brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .176 with six walks and an RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 4
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 2
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Alonso Stats
- Alonso has put up 53 hits with four doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .231/.323/.546 slash line so far this season.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Lindor Stats
- Francisco Lindor has 51 hits with 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashing .214/.287/.416 so far this year.
- Lindor heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .111 with a home run, two walks and two RBI.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jun. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
