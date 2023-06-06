Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will try to defeat Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals at Globe Life Field on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals +125 moneyline odds. The contest's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -155 +125 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

The Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Rangers are 6-1-0 against the spread.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have a 23-10 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 69.7% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, Texas has a record of 16-4 (80%).

The Rangers have a 60.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Texas has played in 58 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-23-2).

The Rangers have gone 8-2-0 against the spread this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-8 19-12 18-6 21-14 28-14 11-6

