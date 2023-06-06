The Texas Rangers and Nate Lowe (.341 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

Matthew Liberatore TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .283 with 17 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 38th in on base percentage, and 77th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

In 79.7% of his games this season (47 of 59), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (27.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 10.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 59), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 27 games this year (45.8%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (11.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 52.5% of his games this season (31 of 59), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (16.9%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .254 AVG .263 .359 OBP .313 .463 SLG .382 8 XBH 7 3 HR 1 12 RBI 12 16/10 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 31 21 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (83.9%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (29.0%) 15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (51.6%) 4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.5%) 15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (38.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings