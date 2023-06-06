Ezequiel Duran and his .447 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (89 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the St. Louis Cardinals and Matthew Liberatore on June 6 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

  • Duran has nine doubles, seven home runs and seven walks while batting .307.
  • Duran has recorded a hit in 28 of 42 games this season (66.7%), including 12 multi-hit games (28.6%).
  • Looking at the 42 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (16.7%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Duran has driven home a run in 15 games this season (35.7%), including more than one RBI in 19.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In 42.9% of his games this year (18 of 42), he has scored, and in four of those games (9.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 13
.370 AVG .245
.383 OBP .302
.609 SLG .347
5 XBH 3
3 HR 1
10 RBI 6
8/1 K/BB 17/0
0 SB 2
Home Away
24 GP 18
18 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (55.6%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (50.0%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%)
10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 61 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • The Cardinals will send Liberatore (1-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Friday, May 26 against the Cleveland Guardians, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
