On Tuesday, Austin Riley (.561 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Diamondbacks.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is hitting .262 with 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks.

Riley has had a hit in 43 of 59 games this year (72.9%), including multiple hits 16 times (27.1%).

He has hit a home run in nine games this season (15.3%), homering in 3.9% of his plate appearances.

Riley has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (37.3%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (11.9%).

He has scored in 28 of 59 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .278 AVG .214 .361 OBP .300 .375 SLG .443 5 XBH 6 1 HR 5 6 RBI 12 18/9 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 30 23 (79.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (66.7%) 10 (34.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (20.0%) 15 (51.7%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (43.3%) 3 (10.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (20.0%) 9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (43.3%)

