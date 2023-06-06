Adolis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Matthew Liberatore on the mound, on June 6 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

Matthew Liberatore TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 10 doubles, 14 home runs and 20 walks while batting .260.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 102nd, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

Garcia enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .286.

Garcia has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

In 19.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has an RBI in 26 of 58 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 51.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (20.7%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .294 AVG .209 .342 OBP .300 .603 SLG .373 9 XBH 5 6 HR 3 22 RBI 14 13/5 K/BB 22/10 1 SB 2 Home Away 28 GP 30 18 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (60.0%) 8 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (20.0%) 17 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (43.3%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (13.3%) 16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings