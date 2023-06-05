The Texas Rangers (38-20) are looking for Marcus Semien to prolong a 23-game hitting streak against the St. Louis Cardinals (25-35) on Monday at 8:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers will call on Martin Perez (6-1) versus the Cardinals and Adam Wainwright (2-1).

Rangers vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Perez - TEX (6-1, 4.43 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (2-1, 6.15 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Martín Pérez

Perez (6-1) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up six earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.43, a 2.2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.541 in 11 games this season.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

In 11 starts, Perez has pitched through or past the fifth inning nine times. He has a season average of 5.5 frames per outing.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

Wainwright gets the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.15 ERA and 16 strikeouts over 26 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The 41-year-old has put up a 6.15 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings over five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .325 to opposing hitters.

Wainwright has yet to register a quality start this season.

Wainwright will try to prolong a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 innings per appearance).

