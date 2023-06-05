Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will attempt to take down Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers when the teams meet on Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank ninth-best in MLB play with 77 total home runs.

Texas ranks second in MLB, slugging .462.

The Rangers have a league-leading .278 batting average.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (376 total, 6.5 per game).

The Texas Rangers lead the league with a .345 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 13th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Texas' 3.65 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in the majors (1.189).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Martin Perez gets the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 4.43 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Perez has four quality starts under his belt this year.

Perez will look to record his 10th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.5 innings per appearance.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/30/2023 Tigers W 10-6 Away Martín Pérez Alex Faedo 5/31/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Away Dane Dunning Joey Wentz 6/2/2023 Mariners W 2-0 Home Jon Gray Luis Castillo 6/3/2023 Mariners W 16-6 Home Andrew Heaney Bryan Woo 6/4/2023 Mariners W 12-3 Home Nathan Eovaldi Bryce Miller 6/5/2023 Cardinals - Home Martín Pérez Adam Wainwright 6/6/2023 Cardinals - Home Dane Dunning Matthew Liberatore 6/7/2023 Cardinals - Home Jon Gray Jack Flaherty 6/9/2023 Rays - Away Andrew Heaney Taj Bradley 6/10/2023 Rays - Away Nathan Eovaldi Shane McClanahan 6/11/2023 Rays - Away Martín Pérez Zach Eflin

