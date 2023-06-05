Nate Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .349 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the hill, June 5 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -286)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -286) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .280 with 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 80th in the league in slugging.

Lowe has reached base via a hit in 46 games this year (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

In six games this season, he has homered (10.3%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).

Lowe has had at least one RBI in 44.8% of his games this year (26 of 58), with more than one RBI seven times (12.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 31 games this year (53.4%), including 10 multi-run games (17.2%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .254 AVG .263 .359 OBP .313 .463 SLG .382 8 XBH 7 3 HR 1 12 RBI 12 16/10 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 31 20 (74.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (83.9%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (29.0%) 15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (51.6%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.5%) 14 (51.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (38.7%)

