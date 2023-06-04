Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.313 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is hitting .291 with six doubles, a triple and eight walks.
- Jankowski has gotten a hit in 16 of 27 games this season (59.3%), with at least two hits on five occasions (18.5%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 27 games this year.
- Jankowski has had an RBI in eight games this season (29.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (11.1%).
- He has scored a run in 11 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|.276
|AVG
|.316
|.364
|OBP
|.381
|.345
|SLG
|.447
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|4
|3/3
|K/BB
|12/4
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|16
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (50.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (25.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (25.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.84 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 51 home runs (0.9 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 24-year-old has put together a 3.00 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .185 to opposing hitters.
