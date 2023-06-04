Orlando Arcia -- with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on June 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is hitting .313 with seven doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

Arcia has reached base via a hit in 25 games this year (of 37 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has homered in 10.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 37), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Arcia has driven in a run in 10 games this year (27.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (8.1%).

In 37.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (13.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 .364 AVG .304 .432 OBP .333 .545 SLG .478 4 XBH 2 1 HR 1 6 RBI 2 9/3 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 17 12 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (76.5%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (17.6%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings