How to Watch the Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 4
Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks play Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Chase Field.
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves' 95 home runs rank third in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 203 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks third in MLB with a .459 slugging percentage this season.
- The Braves have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.
- Atlanta has scored the seventh-most runs in baseball this season with 289.
- The Braves have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Braves rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.
- Atlanta averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-most in the majors.
- Atlanta pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.65 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.
- The Braves have a combined WHIP of 1.271 as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in MLB.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves' Mike Soroka will make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, throwing six innings and giving up four earned runs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/29/2023
|Athletics
|L 7-2
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Paul Blackburn
|5/30/2023
|Athletics
|L 2-1
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|JP Sears
|5/31/2023
|Athletics
|W 4-2
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|James Kaprielian
|6/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Merrill Kelly
|6/3/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Ryne Nelson
|6/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Zac Gallen
|6/6/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Carlos Carrasco
|6/7/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Max Scherzer
|6/8/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Justin Verlander
|6/9/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|MacKenzie Gore
|6/10/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|Trevor Williams
