Zac Gallen gets the nod for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday at Chase Field against Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The Braves are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Diamondbacks (-135). The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023

4:10 PM ET

Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -135 +110 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the over/under, the Braves and their foes are 2-6-2 in their previous 10 contests.

The Braves have compiled a 2-5-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in seven of those contests). Atlanta games have gone under the set point total four straight times, and the average total during this span was 8.8 runs.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have been underdogs in five games this season and have come away with the win three times (60%) in those contests.

Atlanta has played as an underdog of +110 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Braves have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Atlanta have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 31 of 58 chances this season.

The Braves are 3-5-0 against the spread in their eight games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-14 19-10 10-8 24-16 24-19 10-5

