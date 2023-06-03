Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.403), slugging percentage (.549) and total hits (73) this season.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks fourth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is eighth in slugging.
- Acuna has gotten at least one hit in 75.4% of his games this year (43 of 57), with more than one hit 22 times (38.6%).
- Looking at the 57 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (19.3%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Acuna has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (36.8%), with two or more RBI in six of those games (10.5%).
- He has scored a run in 32 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.329
|AVG
|.366
|.430
|OBP
|.446
|.507
|SLG
|.648
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|13
|10/13
|K/BB
|14/9
|9
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|28
|21 (72.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|22 (78.6%)
|11 (37.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (39.3%)
|14 (48.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|18 (64.3%)
|2 (6.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|9 (32.1%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (46.4%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (66 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Nelson (2-2) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.37 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.37, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .291 batting average against him.
