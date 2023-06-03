Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Mariners on June 3, 2023
The Texas Rangers host the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Marcus Semien, Julio Rodriguez and others in this game.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Andrew Heaney Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Heaney Stats
- The Rangers will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney (4-3) for his 11th start of the season.
- He's going for his fifth straight quality start.
- Heaney has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
Heaney Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Orioles
|May. 27
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Rockies
|May. 21
|6.0
|6
|1
|0
|5
|2
|at Athletics
|May. 14
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|9
|2
|at Mariners
|May. 9
|6.2
|4
|4
|3
|7
|2
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 3
|4.2
|4
|6
|6
|5
|4
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Andrew Heaney's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 26 walks and 44 RBI (68 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.
- He's slashing .294/.364/.481 so far this year.
- Semien hopes to build on a 21-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .250 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and six RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 29
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has collected 54 hits with nine doubles, 14 home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .257/.318/.500 so far this season.
- Garcia takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 30
|4-for-5
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
|at Tigers
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has 56 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 17 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He's slashed .246/.306/.439 so far this year.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Yankees
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Yankees
|May. 30
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 29
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
France Stats
- Ty France has 56 hits with 16 doubles, five home runs, 16 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .257/.332/.399 slash line so far this year.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 30
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 29
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 28
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Julio Rodríguez, Ty France or other Mariners players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.