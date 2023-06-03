Rougned Odor and the San Diego Padres hit the field against Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at 10:10 PM ET, in the second of a four-game series at PETCO Park.

Padres vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Padres Batting & Pitching Performance

The Padres average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB play with 65 total home runs.

San Diego's .380 slugging percentage ranks 25th in MLB.

The Padres rank 29th in MLB with a .220 batting average.

San Diego is the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.1 runs per game (235 total).

The Padres' .313 on-base percentage ranks 22nd in baseball.

The Padres strike out 9 times per game, the No. 20 average in baseball.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by San Diego's pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.

San Diego has a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Padres combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.257).

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs' 67 home runs rank 10th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 157 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 14th in MLB with a .409 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

Chicago ranks 19th in the majors with 250 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .331.

The Cubs rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.

Chicago has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Chicago has the 13th-ranked ERA (4.11) in the majors this season.

Cubs pitchers have a 1.256 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher

Yu Darvish makes the start for the Padres, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander went 2 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Darvish has four quality starts under his belt this season.

Darvish heads into this game with nine outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Drew Smyly (5-2) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

He has four quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Smyly has started 11 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.

Padres Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Padres Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Yankees L 10-7 Away Yu Darvish Gerrit Cole 5/30/2023 Marlins W 9-4 Away Ryan Weathers Sandy Alcantara 5/31/2023 Marlins L 2-1 Away Blake Snell Braxton Garrett 6/1/2023 Marlins W 10-1 Away Joe Musgrove Jesús Luzardo 6/2/2023 Cubs L 2-1 Home Michael Wacha Jameson Taillon 6/3/2023 Cubs - Home Yu Darvish Drew Smyly 6/4/2023 Cubs - Home Ryan Weathers Marcus Stroman 6/5/2023 Cubs - Home Blake Snell Kyle Hendricks 6/6/2023 Mariners - Home Joe Musgrove Logan Gilbert 6/7/2023 Mariners - Home Michael Wacha George Kirby 6/9/2023 Rockies - Away Yu Darvish Austin Gomber

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Reds L 8-5 Home Drew Smyly Graham Ashcraft 5/29/2023 Rays W 1-0 Home Marcus Stroman Taj Bradley 5/30/2023 Rays W 2-1 Home Kyle Hendricks Shane McClanahan 5/31/2023 Rays L 4-3 Home Justin Steele Zach Eflin 6/2/2023 Padres W 2-1 Away Jameson Taillon Michael Wacha 6/3/2023 Padres - Away Drew Smyly Yu Darvish 6/4/2023 Padres - Away Marcus Stroman Ryan Weathers 6/5/2023 Padres - Away Kyle Hendricks Blake Snell 6/6/2023 Angels - Away Justin Steele Tyler Anderson 6/7/2023 Angels - Away Jameson Taillon Jaime Barria 6/8/2023 Angels - Away Drew Smyly Reid Detmers

