Marcell Ozuna -- with a slugging percentage of .541 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on June 3 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Explore More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is hitting .213 with four doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.

Ozuna has gotten a hit in 22 of 42 games this season (52.4%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (19.0%).

In 23.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

Ozuna has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 16 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 .114 AVG .190 .220 OBP .306 .250 SLG .500 2 XBH 5 2 HR 4 3 RBI 7 12/6 K/BB 10/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 19 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (47.4%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.8%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (26.3%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings