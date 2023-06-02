Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski has six doubles, a triple and eight walks while hitting .289.
- In 57.7% of his games this season (15 of 26), Jankowski has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (19.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has not hit a home run in his 26 games this season.
- Jankowski has driven home a run in eight games this year (30.8%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games.
- He has scored in 11 games this year (42.3%), including three multi-run games (11.5%).
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|.276
|AVG
|.316
|.364
|OBP
|.381
|.345
|SLG
|.447
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|4
|3/3
|K/BB
|12/4
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|16
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (50.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (25.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (25.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.66 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, 0.8 per game).
- Castillo (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 2.69 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering one hit.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.69), sixth in WHIP (.990), and 10th in K/9 (10.7).
