Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 117 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Athletics.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Discover More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.406), slugging percentage (.554) and total hits (72) this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.
- Acuna has reached base via a hit in 42 games this season (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 19.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 56), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Acuna has driven in a run in 21 games this year (37.5%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 57.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (23.2%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.329
|AVG
|.366
|.430
|OBP
|.446
|.507
|SLG
|.648
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|13
|10/13
|K/BB
|14/9
|9
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|27
|21 (72.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (77.8%)
|11 (37.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (40.7%)
|14 (48.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|18 (66.7%)
|2 (6.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|9 (33.3%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (48.1%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.11 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty went 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.11), 18th in WHIP (1.068), and 21st in K/9 (9.8).
