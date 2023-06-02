Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .233.
- He ranks 129th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Olson has picked up a hit in 60.7% of his 56 games this year, with more than one hit in 21.4% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 15 games this season (26.8%), leaving the park in 6.7% of his plate appearances.
- Olson has had an RBI in 25 games this year (44.6%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (19.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 33 of 56 games this year, and more than once 11 times.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.224
|AVG
|.260
|.402
|OBP
|.341
|.448
|SLG
|.616
|7
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|7
|10
|RBI
|19
|26/19
|K/BB
|30/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|27
|17 (58.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (63.0%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (22.2%)
|16 (55.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (63.0%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (25.9%)
|14 (48.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (40.7%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 64 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Kelly (6-3) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.11 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty went 6 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.11), 18th in WHIP (1.068), and 21st in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
