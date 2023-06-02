On Friday, Josh Jung (batting .450 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung has 61 hits, which is best among Texas hitters this season, while batting .295 with 24 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 19th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Jung is batting .421 with one homer during his last games and is riding a 14-game hitting streak.

Jung has picked up a hit in 40 of 52 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.

He has hit a home run in 19.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Jung has picked up an RBI in 34.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 21.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 27 times this year (51.9%), including 11 games with multiple runs (21.2%).

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .302 AVG .194 .353 OBP .234 .587 SLG .361 8 XBH 6 5 HR 3 14 RBI 11 23/5 K/BB 24/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 31 16 (76.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (77.4%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (32.3%) 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (51.6%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (16.1%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (35.5%)

