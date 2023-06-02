Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Jonah Heim (.293 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Tigers.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .286 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.
- Heim will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 in his last outings.
- Heim has had a hit in 34 of 47 games this season (72.3%), including multiple hits 14 times (29.8%).
- In six games this season, he has gone deep (12.8%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Heim has driven in a run in 23 games this year (48.9%), including nine games with more than one RBI (19.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 19 games this year (40.4%), including eight multi-run games (17.0%).
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.283
|AVG
|.345
|.345
|OBP
|.415
|.660
|SLG
|.448
|10
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|11
|14/4
|K/BB
|9/7
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|27
|13 (65.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (77.8%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (37.0%)
|10 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (33.3%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.7%)
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (44.4%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.66 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 47 home runs (0.8 per game), the least in baseball.
- Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 12th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.69 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering one hit.
- The 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.69), sixth in WHIP (.990), and 10th in K/9 (10.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
