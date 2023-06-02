Corey Seager -- with an on-base percentage of .298 in his past 10 games, 82 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on June 2 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Tigers.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Corey Seager At The Plate

  • Seager is hitting .319 with eight doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.
  • Seager has gotten a hit in 19 of 24 games this season (79.2%), including eight multi-hit games (33.3%).
  • In five games this season, he has homered (20.8%, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 12 games this season (50.0%), Seager has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (25.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 45.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 16.7%.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 3
.345 AVG .400
.429 OBP .571
.483 SLG .700
2 XBH 3
1 HR 0
3 RBI 1
5/5 K/BB 2/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 12
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Mariners' 3.66 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 47 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
  • Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 12th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.69 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering one hit.
  • The 30-year-old's 2.69 ERA ranks ninth, .990 WHIP ranks sixth, and 10.7 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
