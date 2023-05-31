How to Watch the Rangers vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Riley Greene and Adolis Garcia will be among the stars on display when the Detroit Tigers face the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET, at Comerica Park.
Rangers vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
Explore More About This Game
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers have hit 71 homers this season, which ranks ninth in the league.
- Fueled by 188 extra-base hits, Texas ranks fourth in MLB with a .451 slugging percentage this season.
- No team has a better batting average than the .272 AVG the Rangers have posted this season.
- Texas has scored the most runs (344) in baseball so far this year.
- The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .340.
- The Rangers rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.
- Texas averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.
- Texas has the third-best ERA (3.69) in the majors this season.
- The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.190 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers will send Dane Dunning (4-0) to the mound for his fifth start this season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, May 22.
- He has earned a quality start two times in four starts this season.
- Dunning has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/26/2023
|Orioles
|W 12-2
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5/27/2023
|Orioles
|W 5-3
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Dean Kremer
|5/28/2023
|Orioles
|L 3-2
|Away
|Cody Bradford
|Kyle Bradish
|5/29/2023
|Tigers
|W 5-0
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Matthew Boyd
|5/30/2023
|Tigers
|W 10-6
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Alex Faedo
|5/31/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Joey Wentz
|6/2/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Luis Castillo
|6/3/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Marco Gonzales
|6/4/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Bryce Miller
|6/5/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Adam Wainwright
|6/6/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Miles Mikolas
