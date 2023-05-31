Marcus Semien and Zach McKinstry will be among the star attractions when the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET, at Comerica Park.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +130 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the matchup.

Rangers vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -155 +130 9 -105 -115 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Over their last 10 games, the Rangers are 3-1-0 against the spread.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have put together a 20-9 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 69% of those games).

Texas has gone 15-3 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (83.3% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Rangers a 60.8% chance to win.

In the 53 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Texas, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-20-2).

The Rangers have covered 83.3% of their games this season, going 5-1-0 against the spread.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-8 19-11 16-5 19-14 24-14 11-5

