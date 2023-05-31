Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Athletics - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Ozzie Albies (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be James Kaprielian. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .251 with 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 11 walks.
- Albies has gotten a hit in 35 of 55 games this season (63.6%), including 14 multi-hit games (25.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.4% of his games in 2023 (nine of 55), and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Albies has had at least one RBI in 34.5% of his games this year (19 of 55), with more than one RBI 11 times (20.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 19 of 55 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.224
|AVG
|.324
|.272
|OBP
|.347
|.421
|SLG
|.620
|6
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|15
|19/4
|K/BB
|6/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|26
|17 (58.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (69.2%)
|7 (24.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (26.9%)
|11 (37.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (30.8%)
|3 (10.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (23.1%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (42.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics' 6.68 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 98 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
- The Athletics are sending Kaprielian (0-5) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 0-5 with an 8.45 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty tossed five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In nine games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.45, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .308 against him.
