The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia (.278 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage), take on starter James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia has seven doubles, four home runs and nine walks while batting .297.

Arcia has picked up a hit in 22 of 34 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has homered in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Arcia has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (29.4%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (8.8%).

He has scored in 13 games this season (38.2%), including multiple runs in four games.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 .364 AVG .304 .432 OBP .333 .545 SLG .478 4 XBH 2 1 HR 1 6 RBI 2 9/3 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 14 12 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings