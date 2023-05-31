Adolis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, on May 31 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up four hits (going 4-for-5) against the Tigers.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .257 with eight doubles, 14 home runs and 19 walks.

He ranks 82nd in batting average, 111th in on base percentage, and 30th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

In 58.5% of his 53 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

In 20.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (45.3%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (22.6%).

He has scored at least once 28 times this year (52.8%), including 12 games with multiple runs (22.6%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .294 AVG .209 .342 OBP .300 .603 SLG .373 9 XBH 5 6 HR 3 22 RBI 14 13/5 K/BB 22/10 1 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 29 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (58.6%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (20.7%) 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (44.8%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (13.8%) 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (34.5%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings