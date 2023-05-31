Adolis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, on May 31 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up four hits (going 4-for-5) against the Tigers.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

  • Garcia is hitting .257 with eight doubles, 14 home runs and 19 walks.
  • He ranks 82nd in batting average, 111th in on base percentage, and 30th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
  • In 58.5% of his 53 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
  • In 20.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Garcia has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (45.3%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (22.6%).
  • He has scored at least once 28 times this year (52.8%), including 12 games with multiple runs (22.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 17
.294 AVG .209
.342 OBP .300
.603 SLG .373
9 XBH 5
6 HR 3
22 RBI 14
13/5 K/BB 22/10
1 SB 2
Home Away
24 GP 29
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (58.6%)
7 (29.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (20.7%)
15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (44.8%)
7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (13.8%)
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (34.5%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.53).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 68 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • Wentz gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.80 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when the left-hander threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 7.80 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .307 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.