Marcus Semien carries an 18-game hitting streak into the Texas Rangers' (34-19) game against the Detroit Tigers (25-27) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at Comerica Park.

The Rangers will give the ball to Martin Perez (6-1, 3.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Alex Faedo (1-2, 4.15 ERA).

Rangers vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Perez - TEX (6-1, 3.83 ERA) vs Faedo - DET (1-2, 4.15 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Martín Pérez

The Rangers' Perez (6-1) will make his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in seven innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with an ERA of 3.83, a 2.56 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.473.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Perez has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Faedo

Faedo gets the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.

During four games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.15 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .188 to opposing batters.

Faedo has recorded two quality starts this season.

Faedo is looking for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per start.

