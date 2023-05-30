Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Marcus Semien, Riley Greene and others in the Texas Rangers-Detroit Tigers matchup at Comerica Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Rangers vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Martín Pérez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Pérez Stats

The Rangers will send Martin Perez (6-1) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Perez has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 3.83 ERA ranks 41st, 1.473 WHIP ranks 65th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 59th.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates May. 24 7.0 6 2 2 3 2 vs. Rockies May. 19 7.0 7 2 2 7 0 at Athletics May. 12 5.0 8 4 4 3 2 at Angels May. 7 3.2 8 7 7 2 3 vs. Yankees Apr. 30 6.0 6 1 1 2 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Martín Pérez's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Semien Stats

Semien has recorded 65 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .298/.368/.486 slash line so far this season.

Semien has recorded at least one hit in 18 games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .318 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and nine RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 29 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Orioles May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Orioles May. 27 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Orioles May. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates May. 24 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 48 hits with eight doubles, 14 home runs, 19 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .244/.309/.497 on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates May. 24 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Greene Stats

Greene has 60 hits with nine doubles, three triples, five home runs, 21 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .297/.363/.446 slash line on the year.

Greene hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .300 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, eight walks and two RBI.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers May. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox May. 28 1-for-3 2 0 0 3 1 vs. White Sox May. 27 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox May. 26 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox May. 25 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0

Bet on player props for Riley Greene or other Tigers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.