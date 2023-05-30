On Tuesday, Matt Olson (.703 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Athletics.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is batting .238 with 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 38 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 119th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.

Olson has gotten a hit in 33 of 54 games this season (61.1%), including 12 multi-hit games (22.2%).

He has hit a home run in 27.8% of his games this season, and 7% of his trips to the dish.

Olson has had an RBI in 25 games this season (46.3%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (20.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 33 of 54 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .224 AVG .260 .402 OBP .341 .448 SLG .616 7 XBH 11 4 HR 7 10 RBI 19 26/19 K/BB 30/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 25 17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 6 (20.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%) 16 (55.2%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (68.0%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (28.0%) 14 (48.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (44.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings