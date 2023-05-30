The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim (.220 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 117 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Alex Faedo and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

  • Heim is hitting .281 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 45th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 79th and he is 65th in slugging.
  • Heim has recorded a hit in 32 of 45 games this season (71.1%), including 13 multi-hit games (28.9%).
  • He has homered in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Heim has driven home a run in 21 games this season (46.7%), including more than one RBI in 17.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
  • He has scored at least once 19 times this year (42.2%), including eight games with multiple runs (17.8%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 16
.283 AVG .345
.345 OBP .415
.660 SLG .448
10 XBH 4
5 HR 1
17 RBI 11
14/4 K/BB 9/7
0 SB 1
Home Away
20 GP 25
13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (76.0%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%)
10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%)
5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.0%)
11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (40.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.44).
  • The Tigers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (67 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Faedo makes the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.15 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .188 to his opponents.
