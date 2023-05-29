Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers and Robbie Grossman (.324 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Monday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Orioles.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is hitting .248 with six doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
- Grossman has reached base via a hit in 31 games this season (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 45), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Grossman has driven home a run in 16 games this season (35.6%), including more than one RBI in 17.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored at least once 22 times this season (48.9%), including six games with multiple runs (13.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.294
|AVG
|.173
|.367
|OBP
|.228
|.529
|SLG
|.173
|6
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|4
|15/7
|K/BB
|16/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|23
|16 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (65.2%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (17.4%)
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (43.5%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.0%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (34.8%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 66 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Boyd gets the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.74 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.74, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .251 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.