On Monday, Marcus Semien (.543 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Texas Rangers play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Discover More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .856, fueled by an OBP of .368 to go with a slugging percentage of .488. All three of those stats are tops among Texas hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.

Semien is batting .250 with one homer during his last games and is on a 17-game hitting streak.

Semien has recorded a hit in 42 of 52 games this season (80.8%), including 19 multi-hit games (36.5%).

Looking at the 52 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in eight of them (15.4%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 28 games this season (53.8%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (19.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 63.5% of his games this season (33 of 52), with two or more runs 10 times (19.2%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .246 AVG .329 .329 OBP .420 .348 SLG .592 5 XBH 10 1 HR 5 8 RBI 22 13/9 K/BB 17/12 3 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 28 17 (70.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (89.3%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (35.7%) 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (67.9%) 1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (25.0%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (71.4%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings