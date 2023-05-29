Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Athletics - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves and Eddie Rosario (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 8:07 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Phillies.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .237 with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.
- Rosario has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- Looking at the 46 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (10.9%), and in 3.0% of his trips to the plate.
- Rosario has driven in a run in 12 games this year (26.1%), including four games with more than one RBI (8.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 30.4% of his games this season (14 of 46), with two or more runs three times (6.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|.288
|AVG
|.209
|.319
|OBP
|.261
|.500
|SLG
|.302
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|4
|17/3
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|17
|17 (58.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (58.8%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.8%)
|9 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (29.4%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|9 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (17.6%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.87).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.7 per game).
- Blackburn gets the call to start for the Athletics, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, Aug. 4, the 29-year-old righty, started and went five innings against the Los Angeles Angels.
- In 21 games last season he compiled a 7-6 record and had a 4.28 ERA and a 1.257 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.