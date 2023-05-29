Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Corey Seager (.318 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Orioles.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is batting .329 with eight doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.
- Seager is batting .238 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- In 81.0% of his games this season (17 of 21), Seager has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (28.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in four games this season (19.0%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Seager has driven in a run in 11 games this season (52.4%), including five games with more than one RBI (23.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 10 of 21 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|3
|.345
|AVG
|.400
|.429
|OBP
|.571
|.483
|SLG
|.700
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|5/5
|K/BB
|2/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|9
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (88.9%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (55.6%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.43 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (66 total, 1.3 per game).
- Boyd makes the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.74 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up a 5.74 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .251 to his opponents.
