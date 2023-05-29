Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Adolis Garcia -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on May 29 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Read More About This Game
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 48 hits, which is best among Texas hitters this season, while batting .249 with 22 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 97th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 30 of 51 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has gone deep in 21.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 51), and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 47.1% of his games this season, Garcia has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (23.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 27 of 51 games this season, and more than once 11 times.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.294
|AVG
|.209
|.342
|OBP
|.300
|.603
|SLG
|.373
|9
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|14
|13/5
|K/BB
|22/10
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|27
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (59.3%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (18.5%)
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (44.4%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.8%)
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (37.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.43).
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 66 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Boyd (3-3 with a 5.74 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.74, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.
