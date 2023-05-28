Player prop betting options for Cedric Mullins, Marcus Semien and others are available in the Baltimore Orioles-Texas Rangers matchup at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sunday, starting at 1:35 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Semien Stats

Semien has 63 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .299/.370/.488 on the season.

Semien will look for his 17th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .304 with three doubles, two triples, a home run, a walk and eight RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles May. 27 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Orioles May. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates May. 24 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Pirates May. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Pirates May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 47 hits with eight doubles, 14 home runs, 19 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .249/.316/.513 slash line on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles May. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates May. 24 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates May. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Pirates May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Bradish Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Bradish Stats

Kyle Bradish (2-1) will take the mound for the Orioles, his ninth start of the season.

He has three quality starts in eight chances this season.

Bradish has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Bradish Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees May. 23 5.0 7 4 4 3 3 vs. Angels May. 17 6.2 4 1 1 5 0 vs. Pirates May. 12 6.0 3 1 0 6 1 at Braves May. 6 5.0 5 3 3 4 2 at Tigers Apr. 30 4.2 6 3 3 5 1

Cedric Mullins Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Mullins Stats

Mullins has 50 hits with 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 25 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He has a slash line of .265/.350/.487 so far this season.

Mullins Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers May. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Blue Jays May. 21 5-for-6 1 0 3 7 1

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Rutschman Stats

Adley Rutschman has seven doubles, eight home runs, 41 walks and 26 RBI (51 total hits).

He has a .268/.395/.432 slash line on the season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 26 3-for-3 1 1 1 6 at Yankees May. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Yankees May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

