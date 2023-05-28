On Sunday, Michael Harris II (.143 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 116 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Covey. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Phillies Starter: Dylan Covey
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

  • Harris II is batting .177 with four doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
  • Harris II has gotten a hit in 15 of 30 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 30 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In six games this season (20.0%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once eight times this year (26.7%), including one multi-run game.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 11
.143 AVG .243
.294 OBP .317
.214 SLG .378
1 XBH 3
0 HR 1
1 RBI 3
3/2 K/BB 8/4
3 SB 1
Home Away
13 GP 17
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.9%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.58).
  • The Phillies surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (54 total, one per game).
  • Covey gets the call to start for the Phillies, his first this season.
  • The 31-year-old righty has two appearances in relief this season.
