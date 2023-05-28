The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (.462 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

  • Taveras has nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks while hitting .316.
  • Taveras enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .444 with one homer.
  • Taveras has had a hit in 26 of 38 games this season (68.4%), including multiple hits 11 times (28.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 38 games played this season, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Taveras has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (28.9%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (13.2%).
  • He has scored in 47.4% of his games this year (18 of 38), with two or more runs five times (13.2%).

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 15
.259 AVG .315
.333 OBP .373
.407 SLG .444
2 XBH 6
1 HR 0
1 RBI 9
11/2 K/BB 11/5
1 SB 1
Home Away
14 GP 24
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (75.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (50.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.2%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Orioles' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his ninth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.34 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander went five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.34, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .269 against him.
