Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia and his .622 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Orioles.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Orioles Player Props
|Rangers vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 47 hits, which is tops among Texas hitters this season, while batting .249 with 22 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 98th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 58.0% of his 50 games this year, with more than one hit in 24.0% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 11 games this year (22.0%), leaving the park in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 24 games this season (48.0%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (24.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this season (54.0%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.294
|AVG
|.209
|.342
|OBP
|.300
|.603
|SLG
|.373
|9
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|14
|13/5
|K/BB
|22/10
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|26
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (57.7%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (19.2%)
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (46.2%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (15.4%)
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (38.5%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish (2-1 with a 4.34 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his ninth of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.34, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .269 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.