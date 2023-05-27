The Texas Rangers and Robbie Grossman (.297 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Orioles.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is hitting .239 with six doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.

Grossman has gotten a hit in 29 of 43 games this season (67.4%), including seven multi-hit games (16.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 43), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Grossman has driven in a run in 15 games this season (34.9%), including eight games with more than one RBI (18.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 46.5% of his games this season (20 of 43), he has scored, and in six of those games (14.0%) he has scored more than once.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .294 AVG .173 .367 OBP .228 .529 SLG .173 6 XBH 0 3 HR 0 12 RBI 4 15/7 K/BB 16/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 21 16 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (61.9%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (14.3%) 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (33.3%)

