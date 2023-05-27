Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Robbie Grossman (.297 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Orioles.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is hitting .239 with six doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.
- Grossman has gotten a hit in 29 of 43 games this season (67.4%), including seven multi-hit games (16.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 43), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Grossman has driven in a run in 15 games this season (34.9%), including eight games with more than one RBI (18.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 46.5% of his games this season (20 of 43), he has scored, and in six of those games (14.0%) he has scored more than once.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.294
|AVG
|.173
|.367
|OBP
|.228
|.529
|SLG
|.173
|6
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|4
|15/7
|K/BB
|16/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|21
|16 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (61.9%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (14.3%)
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (38.1%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (14.3%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (33.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Orioles will send Kremer (5-1) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.61 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing nine hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.61), 65th in WHIP (1.481), and 52nd in K/9 (7.3) among pitchers who qualify.
