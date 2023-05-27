Saturday's contest at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has the Texas Rangers (32-18) going head to head against the Baltimore Orioles (33-18) at 4:05 PM ET (on May 27). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Rangers, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Orioles will call on Dean Kremer (5-1) against the Rangers and Andrew Heaney (3-3).

Rangers vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
  • How to Watch on TV: MASN2
Rangers vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 6, Orioles 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Orioles

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

  • In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 1-2.
  • In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Texas and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Rangers have failed to cover the runline in any of their most recent 10 matchups (one of those games had a spread).
  • The Rangers have won in 11, or 57.9%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • This season, Texas has been victorious nine times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Texas is the top-scoring team in MLB, averaging 6.4 runs per game (322 total).
  • The Rangers have pitched to a 3.74 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 21 Rockies W 13-3 Andrew Heaney vs Connor Seabold
May 22 @ Pirates L 6-4 Dane Dunning vs Luis Ortiz
May 23 @ Pirates W 6-1 Nathan Eovaldi vs Rich Hill
May 24 @ Pirates W 3-2 Martín Pérez vs Johan Oviedo
May 26 @ Orioles W 12-2 Jon Gray vs Grayson Rodriguez
May 27 @ Orioles - Andrew Heaney vs Dean Kremer
May 28 @ Orioles - Dane Dunning vs Kyle Bradish
May 29 @ Tigers - Nathan Eovaldi vs Matthew Boyd
May 30 @ Tigers - Martín Pérez vs Alex Faedo
May 31 @ Tigers - Jon Gray vs Joey Wentz
June 2 Mariners - Andrew Heaney vs Luis Castillo

