On Saturday, Ozzie Albies (.235 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies has 10 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 10 walks while batting .254.

Albies has gotten at least one hit in 64.7% of his games this season (33 of 51), with multiple hits 13 times (25.5%).

In 17.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Albies has picked up an RBI in 35.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 19.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

In 37.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.9%).

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .224 AVG .324 .272 OBP .347 .421 SLG .620 6 XBH 11 4 HR 5 12 RBI 15 19/4 K/BB 6/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 24 16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 3 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings