Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Nate Lowe (.477 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas with an OBP of .371 this season while batting .286 with 26 walks and 38 runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 36th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.
- Lowe has had a hit in 41 of 50 games this year (82.0%), including multiple hits 12 times (24.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (five of 50), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has driven home a run in 22 games this season (44.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 56.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 16.0%.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.254
|AVG
|.263
|.359
|OBP
|.313
|.463
|SLG
|.382
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|12
|16/10
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|26
|18 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|23 (88.5%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (26.9%)
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (57.7%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.7%)
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (38.5%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.15 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.61 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.61), 65th in WHIP (1.481), and 52nd in K/9 (7.3).
