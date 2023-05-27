On Saturday, Leody Taveras (.436 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Orioles.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is hitting .310 with eight doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks.

Taveras will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Taveras has had a hit in 25 of 37 games this year (67.6%), including multiple hits 10 times (27.0%).

In 37 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.

Taveras has driven home a run in 11 games this year (29.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 17 games this season (45.9%), including five multi-run games (13.5%).

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 15 .259 AVG .315 .333 OBP .373 .407 SLG .444 2 XBH 6 1 HR 0 1 RBI 9 11/2 K/BB 11/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 23 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (73.9%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (47.8%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

