Eddie Rosario -- .156 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Phillies.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .236 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.

Rosario has had a hit in 26 of 44 games this year (59.1%), including multiple hits nine times (20.5%).

He has homered in five games this year (11.4%), homering in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario has had at least one RBI in 27.3% of his games this year (12 of 44), with two or more RBI four times (9.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 13 games this year (29.5%), including multiple runs in three games.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 .288 AVG .209 .319 OBP .261 .500 SLG .302 7 XBH 4 3 HR 0 7 RBI 4 17/3 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 27 GP 17 16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%) 8 (29.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

